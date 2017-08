(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2017 (WAM) -- The Zayed Giving Initiative, ZGI, has launched a programme to mark World Humanitarian Day, which falls on 19th August, to promote the culture of volunteer work and humanitarian giving among the youth of various nationalities.

Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of ZGI, said the new initiative will feature a package of charitable projects that will be implemented locally and globally.

"The initiative, also launched as part of Year of Giving decared by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for 2017, seeks to train and empower young generations to act as humanitarian ambassadors so they can carry out charitable projects within the #UAE and overseas,"

he stated.

"ZGI has launched this latest programme as part of its drive to develop and improve humanitarian and voluntary work locally and internationally,"

he added.

