ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, received Wilfred Ali, Ambassador of #Malawi to UAE, and discussed prospects of joint co-operation in areas of economy and investment.

Al Qubaisi stated that the meeting provided an opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences as well as explore co-operation and investment offers for companies in both countries.

He also briefed the ambassador about the Chamber's various activities and programmes.

"The meeting was an important opportunity to explore prospects of investment co-operation between companies in the #UAE and Malawi, given the availability of diverse promising investment opportunities in both countries," Ali said.

