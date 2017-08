Qatar Solar Techs acquires 49pct share in Germany's solar energy producer MENAFN - 19/08/2017

Qatar Solar Techs has obtained a 49 percent share of SolarWorld Industries, Germany's largest solar energy producer.

Meanwhile, this came amid a press conference in Berlin, in the presence of Qatar's Ambassador to the Fed Republic of Germany Sheikh Saud Al-Thani.

Through the conference, Sheikh Saud showed Qatar's confidence in the German economy and the phrase Made in Germany, emphasizing Qatar's determination to continue investing in different sectors.

Additionally, SolarWorld needs the Qatari partner, which offers the raw materials for production, while it will transfer the technological expertise to produce solar energy.













