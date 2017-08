Jordan, Palestine to boost ties in agricultural sector MENAFN - 19/08/2017

Furthermore, both sides tackled means of boosting agricultural marketing amid establishing a mutual marketing firm that will serve the interest of both nations.



In more details, Abbas emphasized Jordan's continued help to the Palestinians in all fields, stressing the depth of ties between both nations.



In addition, he also praised Jordan's help to all ideas that contribute to boost coordination and co-op between both sides.

