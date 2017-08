Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan grows by 48.1pct MENAFN - 19/08/2017

(MENAFN) Kuwait's trade surplus with #Japan increased by 48.1 percent from a year earlier to USD288mn in July, up for the seventh month due to robust exports.Moreover, Kuwaiti whole exports to #Japan increased 28.1 percent year on year to USD389mn for the seventh consecutive month of increase.However, imports fm #Japan slid 7.3 percent to USD101mn for the second consecutive monthly drop.In addition, Mideast's trade surplus with #Japan jumped 27.0 percent to USD4.2bn last month; with Japan-bound exports from the region growing 15.2 percent. MENAFN1908201700450000ID1095748146













