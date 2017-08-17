Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - The Peninsula - 17/08/2017
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha Municipality has intensified its inspection campaigns on all food outlets, distributors and facilities in preparation for the upcoming Eid Al Adha.

The campaigns aim at ensuring the compliance of retailers and service providers with the necessary health and hygiene conditions when handling foodstuff before selling them.

In this regard, the municipality has set a plan for the work of the health control departments, which will start next Sunday, the work of the meat unit in the central market as well as the meat unit for the residents' families, will start work from 5am to 6pm, except Friday, where the work will be on two periods, from 5 am to 10 am and from 1 pm to 6 pm.

In the camel and cow abattoirs slaughter, the work of the unit is from 5 am to 3 pm on all days of the week, except Friday, where the work is from 5 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 6 pm, while the work in the central market will be from 5 am to 6 pm on weekdays, except on Friy, working start from 5 am to 10 am.

Inspectors will monitor closely the fish markets at the Central Market and Doha Corniche, noting that work in the morning will begin at 7 am and continue until 10 am and begins in the evening from 4 pm to 9 pm.

During the Eid period, a specialized team will inspect the food products on display at the Central Market apart from visiting their storehouses at the Industrial Area, while the inspectors from the Department of Public Control of the Department of Municipal Control will make inspection campaigns on public cleanliness and control of itinerant butchers during Eid Al-Adha, in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Interior.

Doha municipality said it will receive complaints during the Eid holiday, through specialized staff on a daily basis during two periods, from 10 am to 6 pm, and from 6 pm to 2 pm after midnight.

The Peninsula




