Bhavan's Public School celebrated the 70th Independence Day with great patriotic fervour, zeal and zest at Matar Qadeem campus.

The Principal of the school, M P Philip, welcomed the gathering.

The chief guest, Bhavan's Prsident, P N Baburajan, unfurled the national flag and all in unison sang the National Anthem.

The students of choir group trained by music teacher Salah sang the patriotic song.

