Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Eid Al Adha Brunch at Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - The Peninsula - 17/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Eid is a time for family and loved ones to come together to celebrate and connect. Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, the luxury brand's first resort in Qatar, celebrates Eid Al Adha, by offering in-house guests and visitors an array of mouthwatering delights, featuring Eid Al Adha Brunch.

Azraq restaurant, one of the resort's award-winning venues, will present its famed brunch buffet. With a buffet and live food stations serving everything from Indian and Arabic specialties to a selection of dishes inspired by Asia and the west, there's somhing for everyone at this unique brunch.

A specialised play area, equipped with games and entertainment has also been set for families to sit back and relax while their children have fun. In-house guests can attend the brunch for just QR300, for adults, and QR200, for children.

Visiting guests can take part for just QR350 for adults and QR250 for children, including luxury catamaran transportation.

For reservations, please call 974 40405050 or email or visit http://doha.anantara.com/.

MENAFN1708201700630000ID1095748092
 
 


The Peninsula




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help