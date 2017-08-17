(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Eid is a time for family and loved ones to come together to celebrate and connect. Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara, the luxury brand's first resort in Qatar, celebrates Eid Al Adha, by offering in-house guests and visitors an array of mouthwatering delights, featuring Eid Al Adha Brunch.

Azraq restaurant, one of the resort's award-winning venues, will present its famed brunch buffet. With a buffet and live food stations serving everything from Indian and Arabic specialties to a selection of dishes inspired by Asia and the west, there's somhing for everyone at this unique brunch.

A specialised play area, equipped with games and entertainment has also been set for families to sit back and relax while their children have fun. In-house guests can attend the brunch for just QR300, for adults, and QR200, for children.

Visiting guests can take part for just QR350 for adults and QR250 for children, including luxury catamaran transportation.

For reservations, please call 974 40405050 or email or visit http://doha.anantara.com/.

MENAFN1708201700630000ID1095748092