KCH-Doha holds I-Day event MENAFN - The Peninsula - 17/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula The Doha members of Karachi Chefs at Home (KCH), an all-female Facebook group, met recently to celebrate #Pakistan Independence Day at Kolachi Restaurant, Gulf Pearls Hotel, Doha. The event included activities for kids, games for ladies and a lucky draw. The event was organised by Hina Tariq, member of KCH-Doha. MENAFN1708201700630000ID1095748090













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....