MENAFN - The Peninsula - 17/08/2017
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) expressed its satisfaction at the decision of the Saudi authorities - according to the media - to allow all Qatari pilgrims to enter #SaudiArabia through Salwa border crossing without electronic permits, and to travel directly from Doha via airlines excluding #Qatar Airways.

In a statement issued Thursday, NHRC said the Saudi decision is a step towards removing obstacles and difficulties faced by the pilgrims and facilitating Hajj procedures this year.

Since the beginning of the siege, the statement said, NHRC "has called for facilitating Hajj procedures for citizens and residents of the State of #Qatar without restrictions, and also called for regional and international moves to lift the injusice and not to politicize the Hajj or use it as a leverage against peoples or governments."

NHRC added that Hajj can't be "subject to any political or personal mediations or scores," but rather should be "an inherent right stipulated in all international human rights agreements and conventions and Islamic Sharia."

The committee, however, said the decision of the Saudi authorities remains "unclear," especially with regards to pilgrims living in the State of Qatar. NHRC called for facilitating procedures for the pilgrims "without discrimination," saying that it looks forward to "further measures to completely lift the siege on citizens and residents of the State of #Qatar and GCC nationals."

