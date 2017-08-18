Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - The Peninsula - 18/08/2017
The #Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has made it clear that it has no plans to liquidate its assets around the world and added the QIA will soon announce major new international investments, Lusail daily reported.
'We have just completed a tour of several countries around the world and you will hear about significant investments soon, the daily quoted QIA CEO Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed bin Saud Al Thani (pictured) as saying. However, Sheikh Abdullah did not give details of the new investments.
The QIA chief said economic sations imposed on #Qatar by #SaudiArabia and three other Arab states had not affected the #Qatar sovereign wealth fund's investments and would make new announcements soon .


#Qatar is regaining its appetite for deals .With oil's recovery since early last year, #Qatar is back in the deal-making business, Bloomberg reported recently.
QIA oversees around 338bn in assets, according to Sovereign Wealth Center. It's one of the largest funds in the world, according to the research organization.

© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help