Jordan- Iraqi minister calls for reopening Turaibil border crossing MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 18/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0





In a statement, Al-Jumaili said



He also underlined the importance of bringing down all obstacles facing land trade exchange, such as bridges, road humps on the highway linking the two countries.



A SH

18/8/2017 - 05:32:34 PM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Baghdad, Aug. 18 (Petra) -- Iraqi Acting Minister of Trade Salman al-Jumaili on Friday called for the reopening of Turaibil border crossing with #Jordan as soon as possible to boost trade exchange and passenger movement.In a statement, Al-Jumaili said #Iraq is in deep need for the reopening of the border crossing, because this crossing is one of the most importat land ports for Iraq, and that the majority of trade exchange with the world goes through this point.He also underlined the importance of bringing down all obstacles facing land trade exchange, such as bridges, road humps on the highway linking the two countries.A SH18/8/2017 - 05:32:34 PM MENAFN1808201701170000ID1095746348 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....