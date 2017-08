No Jordanians among Barcelona attack victims: source MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 18/08/2017

Amman, Aug. 18 (Petra) -- No Jordanian were among the Barcelona terrorist attack victims, who have been identified, a Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs source said Friday.The ministry, the source added, is still in contact with the Spanish authorities to make sure no Jordanians were among the victims.















