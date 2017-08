Jordan- Safadi takes part in Cairo coordination meeting MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 18/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0





The meetings aim to ensure ongoing coordination among the three sides and reiterate peace as the strategic Ab choice, as stated in Amman Declaration during the 28th Arab Summit in



Saturday's meeting is a continuation of the first coordination meeting which was held in May, while a third meting will follow in Ramallah.



A SH

18/8/2017 - 07:29:37 PM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 18 (Petra) -- Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi will Saturday take part in the second coordination meeting that will bring together Jordan, #Egypt and the Palestinian National Authority.The meetings aim to ensure ongoing coordination among the three sides and reiterate peace as the strategic Ab choice, as stated in Amman Declaration during the 28th Arab Summit in #Jordan last March.Saturday's meeting is a continuation of the first coordination meeting which was held in May, while a third meting will follow in Ramallah.A SH18/8/2017 - 07:29:37 PM MENAFN1808201701170000ID1095746341 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days