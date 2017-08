(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

CAIRO, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- The foreigner ministers of Egypt, #Jordan and #Palestine will convene in Cairo on Saturday, August 17th, as part of their trilateral coordination on the latest developments of the Palestinian cause.

The meeting is the second of its kind after the one held in Ammain May, according to Ahmed Abu Zaid, the spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The discussions will occasion an exchange of views ahead of the forthcoming high-level United Nations General Assembly meetings, he added.

