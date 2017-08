(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

BEIRUT, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- The Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, in co-operation with the #UAE Embassy in Lebanon, has launched a humanitarian initiative supporting a charity market in #Lebanon set up to provide displaced Syrians and Palestinians with clothing and other supplies before Eid Al Adha.

Organised by the Dar Al Fatwa Relief Organisation, the event will see the distribution of clothing, shoes, blankets and other good to the underprivileged until 24th August.

A statement issued by the #UAE Embassy said that more than 7,800 people (around 1,480 families) will benefit from the campaign, which is part of the efforts being made to bring cheer to children and families on the holy occasion.

The initiative is also in line with 2017 being declared as the Year of Giving in the UAE.

