(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Emaar is back in uptrend, hitting a one-month high of AED8.44, in a move reflecting the property giant's ability to break new records over the coming week after its disclosure of H1 profits and following improved sentiments observed towards the end of this week's sessions.

In the meantime, DFM General Index increased 0.33 percent to 3601 points, while ADX General Index edged slightly down 0.1 percent to 4492 points.

Advancing shares included Emaar Malls which closed on high note of AED2.43 and Union Properties whch closed 3.7 percent up to AED0.861, with Emirates NBD showing positive performance, closing at AED8.30, contributing to increased market gains.

In the meantime, ADX-listed Taqa spiraled to 62 fils amidst trading of AED33 million, with Etisalat hovering back to AED18.00 Liquidity remained at decent levels, with 4267 transactions conducted worth AED480 million over 416 shares, leaving markets in the green after 31 companies closed on a high note, 21 down and 13 at their last traded prices.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed

MENAFN1708201700610000ID1095744349