(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Motorists parking at Al Majaz Area 3, Emirate of Sharjah, will have to pay under Mawaqif Paid Parking System starting Saturday August 19th, according to the Sharjah City Municipality.

The move comes as part of the municipality's efforts to regulate traffic, provide ample parking lots for residents and ensure practical and parking anagement solutions to curb the misuse of parking spaces, said Ali Abu Ghazeen, Director of Public Parking Department, Sharjah Municipality.

The paid parking zones including lots at St.13 and St. 28 as well as public parking spaces in Al Safeya St. over the part linking between St. 22 and St. 28.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed

