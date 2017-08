(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

HANOI, Vietnam, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- The #UAE Embassy in #Vietnam has overseen the departure of a group of Vietnamese Muslim Hajj pilgrims, who have been sponsored by the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, as part of its efforts to help Muslims fulfil the mandatory pillar of Islam.

The pilgrims departed from Tan Son Nhat International Airport Ho Chi Minh, early morning on Thursday to perform Hajj, as per a programme to visit the holy sites in Makkah and Medina until 24th September.

The #UAE Embassy in Hanoi, in co-operation with the #UAE charities, has been carrying out yearly pilgrimage missions, as part of many humanitarian missions in Vietnam.

