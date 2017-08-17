Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM) - 17/08/2017
KUWAIT, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Lt. General Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah, President of the International Police #Sports Union, USIP, reviewed the UAE's preparations to host the 2nd USIP World Police Games, an international police sporting event, in November.

Lt. General Al Sabah received, at his headquarters in Kuwait, a delegation from the Ministry of Interior, headed by Brigadier Mohammed Hamid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the #UAE Police #Sports Association and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the 2nd USIP World Police Games. The delegation also included Brigadier Waleed Salem Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the 2nd USIP World Police Games, and Colonel Aref Ali Al Rais, Chairman of the Technical Committee of the 2nd USIP World Police Games.

During his meeting with the officials from the #UAE Police #Sports Association, Lt. General Al Sabah was briefed on preparations for the launching ceremony and the general organisation of the USIP World Police Games. He then higlighted the admiration of the USIP for the efforts of those responsible for police sporting activities in the UAE, to ensure the success of the 2nd USIP World Police Games.

Participants discussed several topics related to organising the USIP World Police Games, as well as all the administrative, organisational, technical, legal and media aspects of the event. They also discussed the necessary steps and procedures that must be taken, and decided on a date to hold a press conference to officially announce the launch of the USIP World Police Games.

Al Sabah thanked the #UAE for hosting the games while stressing its ability to organise such international sporting events and its international reputation in organising all major events, especially in the sporting arena. He also greatly valued the support of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, for police sports in general and for the upcoming games.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Rasha Abubaker

