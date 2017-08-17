Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM) - 17/08/2017
ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- The #UAE Jiu-jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the official authority for the sport of jiu-jitsu in the United Arab Emirates, has announced the second leg of jiu-jitsu world tour, to be held in Los Angeles on 23rd and 24th September at the LA Convention Centre.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam is open to all nationalities; the medallists will be listed in the jiu-jitsu world rankings and cash prizes of more than 1250,000 will be awarded to the top athletes in each division. The top three academies will also receive cash prizes, and top ranked competitors will receive prizes at the end of the season, according to the UAEJJF World Ranking.

"Season 3 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam started well in Tokyo, the numbers are rising each time from one event to another. The Grand Slam has become the most anticipated and the most prestigious tournament in the Jiu-Jitsu sport's calendar every year," Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, Chairman of the #UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, said.

"I would like to thank our sponsors and partners Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi #Sports TV, Abu Dhabi Tourism and Palm Sports. I would also like to thank our TV partners, who have trul taken the tournament to a global level Abu Dhabi Sports, Dubai Sports, Sharjah Sports, Combate, SporTV, FloGrappling, FOX Sports, Fight Network, Astro, Starhub, ABS-CBN Sports, Orange TV, SCTV, Singtel, LeSports, SFR Sports, Super Sport, Azam TV, Fight Sports," he added.

For the first time in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam history, a new category of 'Legends' was introduced. Here the legends of the gentle art are pitted against each other for 'super fights'. The legends for the LA event will be announced soon.

The prize money for the tournament will range from 500 to 2,500 in several categories, including juvenile, adult and masters, from blue, purple, brown and black categories for both men and women.

The first-place winner in the respective weight categories of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam will receive 200 points. The second-place winner will receive 160 points, and the third-place winner will receive 120 points.

Top competitors who confirmed their participation in Los Angeles on 23rd and 24th September include black belt champions Alexander Trans, Adam Wardzinski, Alex Alducin, Rodnei Junior, Ana Carolina Schimidt, Erberth Santos, Ricardo Evangelista, Tiago, and Faisal Alketbi, among others.

