(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Press Club, SPC, affiliated with the Sharjah Government #Media Bureau, SGMB, has held an intensive training course on the "Fundamentals of Journalistic Writing" for orphans from the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation as part of the SGMB's initiatives marking the #Year of Giving.

Held at the SPC's headquarters by Nabil Atta, Assistant Managing Editor at Al Khaleej newspaper, the training programme introduced participants to the various forms of journalistic writing, key differences between them and basics of editing.

Earlier, students from the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation participated in a one-month summer training programme that was organised by the SPC to promote participants' media education and introduce them to the basics of journalism.

Commenting on the training course, Huda Al Dah, Manager of SPC, said the club is keen to cooperate with the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, which is one of the leading institutions in social work and supports orphans across various spheres through its distinct programmes.

She clarified that throughout the year, the SPC holds a variety of training programmes and workshops that serve its objectives of development and rehabilitation.

Sheikha Al Tunaiji, Head of Psychological Service at the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation, said the foundation is keen to annually participate in summer empowerment programmes that align with its vision of supporting Sharjah's human development plans and empowering orphans in all walks of life.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Chris Moran

MENAFN1708201700610000ID1095741742