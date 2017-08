(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Delegates from the United Arab Emirates University, UAEU, have participated in the 14th Asia Oceania Geosciences Society Conference held in #Singapore from August 11th to 16th.

They submitted and presented two papers: the first dealt with the sustainability of geothermal energy in Al Ain using geophysical and geochemical methodologies to determine the possibility generating heat energy from the natural geothermal spring waters of Mubazzarah in Al Ain.

p> The second study was entitled, ‘The Relationship between Natural Radiation in Groundwater and #Agriculture in the UAE', and was a continuation of a project to determine the concentration of natural radiation, first launched in 2012. This study aims to build a database to serve future researchers and decision makers. It also seeks to determine the geographical distribution of natural radiation in the UAE.

