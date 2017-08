(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- The Corporate Communication Department and Administrative Affairs Department at Dubai Customs recently organised an awareness traffic campaign under the title "Drive Safe" in cooperation with Dubai Police, Emirates Driving Institute and Thumbay Hospital. The campaign aimed to raise awareness of safety on roads and advise emploees about the new traffic laws which came into effect in July.

Improving traffic attitudes and instilling a traffic safety culture amongst employees and community members in accordance with the government strategic plans and vision were the main targets of the event.

WAM/Ahlam Al Mazrooi/Chris Moran

