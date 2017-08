(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed the provision of urgent relief to the Republic of Sierra Leone, which has suffered a natural disaster due to heavy rains causing landslides that have killed some 300 people and displaced hundreds more.

The #UAE is one of the first donor countries to announce emergency relief.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coopration said it would provide relief aid through the World Food Programme.

Within the framework of boosting the efficiency of relief and humanitarian aid, the #UAE adopts a policy of 'rapid response' to natural and human disasters facing brotherly and friendly countries, underlining the importance of partnerships with specialised international organisations.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Chris Moran

MENAFN1708201700610000ID1095741731