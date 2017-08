(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

DUBAI, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Emirates Transport has started assessing the entries for the 19th session of the Emirates Transport Safety and Traffic Awareness Award.

Held under the slogan "Our Students are Amana", the award aims to promote the culture of safety and traffic awareness via the appreciation and highlighting the personal and corporate initiatives which affect the school and local community in the country.

According to Abdullah Mohammed Al-Kandari, Director of the Government Communication Department, so far 1,195 entries have been received in various categories, namely; Public Schools Award, Private Schools Award, Innovation and Creativity Award, Ideal Safety Award, while a community member will be chosen as the public figure for the year supporting safety through the award high committee.

The winners will be honored with cash prizes in a special ceremony held during the first semester of the academic year 2017-2018.

