KUWAIT, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- The price of the Kuwaiti oil went up 24 cents to reach US47.65 per barrel (pb) Wednesday compared with 47.41 pb on Tuesday, said #Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Thursday./p>

According to #Kuwait News Agency, the Brent Crude's future contracts also went up 34 cents to reach 51.14 pb.

