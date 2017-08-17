Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM) - 17/08/2017
ABU DHABI, 17th August, 2017 (WAM) -- The 15th edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, Abu Dhabi 2017, ADIHEX, will run from 12th to 16th September this year at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC.

The event will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Emirates Falconers Club, supported by The Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee, and organised by the Emirates Falconers Club.

The International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition is one of the most important cultural herite stations for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and a comprehensive social GCC gathering on sustainable fishing and hunting.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Director of ADIHEX, revealed that the coming session will be the largest and most distinguished in the history of the exhibition with an area of 43,000 square meters with the participation of more than 600 companies from 40 countries, 23 percent of which are new exhibitors, and expectations of attracting more than 100,000 visitors over five days of special events and activities.

[Picture: file]

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Chris Moran

