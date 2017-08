(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) It isn't going to be a smooth ride to work for #UAE residents as accidents on key roads have made the commutes longer.

According to TrafficDXB, multiple accidents have been reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near Muhaisnah Bridge towards Sharjah.

According to Google Maps, huge tailbacks were observed on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Dubai from Sharjah.

Dubai Police shared an update about an accident on Shei Zayed road from 7th to 8th bridge towards Abu Dubai. Motorists have been asked to look for alternative routes.

Slow moving traffic was observed on Sheikh Zayed Road's E11 - from Al Nahda street towards Dubai.

