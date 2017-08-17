(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Top Dubai company Damac is looking for new members to join their team.

On a listing by the luxury brand on Facebook, the company said they are looking to fill in various positions within their Sales Department. Positions ripe for the taking include Sales Team Managers, Direct Sales Consultants, and Tele Sales Executives.

The good part is that you only need to WALK-IN to be interviewed! No applying online, no tense waiting for a call - just wear your best business attire, print out some copies of your CV and head to Shangri-la Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai from 10am to 4pm tomorrow, Friday. If you're commuting your way there, the nearest metro station to the location is Financial Centre.

According to the website of Damac operties, 'The ideal applicant should have worked in a target-driven sales environment. Charming and pleasant personality. Preference will be given to candidates with direct sales / Tele sales background and experience in Life Insurance, Property, Timeshare or Real Estate Brokerage, Banking and Telecom sectors.'

Below are further details on the experience required for the available positions:

Sales Team Manager:8 years of direct sales experience with minimum 3 years of team management experience.

Direct Sales Consultants: Minimum 2 years of direct sales experience.

Tele Sales Executives: Minimum 2 years of outbound telesales experience

More details on

MENAFN1708201700490000ID1095741519