Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Donald of Dubai wants to hire managers, executives for his firm  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 17/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!



(KT file photo)
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Top Dubai company Damac is looking for new members to join their team.

On a listing by the luxury brand on Facebook, the company said they are looking to fill in various positions within their Sales Department. Positions ripe for the taking include Sales Team Managers, Direct Sales Consultants, and Tele Sales Executives.

The good part is that you only need to WALK-IN to be interviewed! No applying online, no tense waiting for a call - just wear your best business attire, print out some copies of your CV and head to Shangri-la Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai from 10am to 4pm tomorrow, Friday. If you're commuting your way there, the nearest metro station to the location is Financial Centre.

According to the website of Damac operties, 'The ideal applicant should have worked in a target-driven sales environment. Charming and pleasant personality. Preference will be given to candidates with direct sales / Tele sales background and experience in Life Insurance, Property, Timeshare or Real Estate Brokerage, Banking and Telecom sectors.'

Below are further details on the experience required for the available positions:

Sales Team Manager:8 years of direct sales experience with minimum 3 years of team management experience.

Direct Sales Consultants: Minimum 2 years of direct sales experience.

Tele Sales Executives: Minimum 2 years of outbound telesales experience

More details on

MENAFN1708201700490000ID1095741519
 
 


Khaleej Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help