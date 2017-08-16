Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 16/08/2017
(File photo)
(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Multiple accidents onWednesday morning slowed down traffic on roads inbound to Dubai from Sharjah.

According to Google Maps data, huge tailbacks were observed on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Dubai from Sharjah.



Slow moving traffic was observed on Sheikh Zayed Road's E11 - from Al Nahda street towards Dubai.

Dubai-Sharjah road is in the red with rush hour congestion levels. Tailbacks were also observed on Sheikh Zayed Road towards Dubai from Sharjah.

According to TrafficDXB, an accident was reported on Sheikh Zayed Road near Muhaisnah Bridge towards causing congestion to rush hour traffic towards Dubai.


Another accident occurred on Seikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road opposite to JVT before Dubai Investments ark interchange towards Abu Dhabi caused heavy congestion and tailbacks, according to @TrafficDXB.

Accident on opp JVT just before DIP interchange towards . Please drive carefully and watch out for congestion.

- TrafficDXB (@trafficdxb) Accident on D61 Hessa St before Al Khail Rd exit towards Al Barsha South.

- TrafficDXB (@trafficdxb) Also in Dubai, slow traffic was reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from the National Paints roundabout in Sharjah towards Dubai.

Tailbacks were also observed on D68 Al Khail Road, Al Karama, Al Barsha and Dubai Investments Park.

Motorists are advised to drive safely and take alternative routes wherever possible.

