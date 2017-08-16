(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) on Wednesday signed a partnership agreement with InternsME, an internship portal job site for students and graduates.

InternsME will help connect DMCC member companies with highly qualified Emirati and Expat graduates who are looking to kick-start their careers in the region, a press release said.



Krysta Fox, executive director, DMCC Free Zone, said: "At DMCC we are passionate about providing the infrastructure, products and services our member companies need to excel. This collaboration with InternsME is exciting because it connects young talent with successful businesses in an efficient manner. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs to our Free Zone".

Jean-Michel Gauthier, CEO, InternsME, said: "We are excited to collaborte with DMCC and provide their member companies with access to a large group of young, ambitious graduates looking to advance their careers. We are confident that this programme will equip the future generation with the required soft skills, such as time management, negotiation practices and teamwork exercises, which will help them advance in a corporate environment."

The DMCC and InternsME are available to all DMCC member companies with three tailored and affordable packages ranging from basic to pro, allowing them to fulfill their recruiting needs.

This new added-value service will also help SMEs (small and medium enterprises) hire interns for short-term projects through flexible monthly payment models.

Companies who wish to subscribe can visit the .

