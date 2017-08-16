Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

UAE- DMCC inks partnership deal with InternsME  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Khaleej Times - 16/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!



(Alamy Stock Photo)
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) on Wednesday signed a partnership agreement with InternsME, an internship portal job site for students and graduates.

InternsME will help connect DMCC member companies with highly qualified Emirati and Expat graduates who are looking to kick-start their careers in the region, a press release said.

Krysta Fox, executive director, DMCC Free Zone, said: "At DMCC we are passionate about providing the infrastructure, products and services our member companies need to excel. This collaboration with InternsME is exciting because it connects young talent with successful businesses in an efficient manner. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs to our Free Zone".

Jean-Michel Gauthier, CEO, InternsME, said: "We are excited to collaborte with DMCC and provide their member companies with access to a large group of young, ambitious graduates looking to advance their careers. We are confident that this programme will equip the future generation with the required soft skills, such as time management, negotiation practices and teamwork exercises, which will help them advance in a corporate environment."

The DMCC and InternsME are available to all DMCC member companies with three tailored and affordable packages ranging from basic to pro, allowing them to fulfill their recruiting needs.

This new added-value service will also help SMEs (small and medium enterprises) hire interns for short-term projects through flexible monthly payment models.

Companies who wish to subscribe can visit the .


MENAFN1608201700490000ID1095740041
 
 


Khaleej Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help