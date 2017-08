(MENAFN - Gulf Times) dpa/Nairobi

Kenya's opposition will challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta's election victory at the Supreme Court, opposition leader Raila Odinga said Wednesday.

Odinga also announced peaceful mass protests.

The opposition has rejected the results, which gave Kenyatta, 55, a second term with 54 per cent of the vote. Odinga, 72, secured 44.7 per cent in last week's poll.

Opposition allegations that the elections were rigged unleashed a deadly wave of protests. The opposition says 100 people were killed, while police gave a death toll of 10 for Nairobi. It had earliergiven a death toll of six for the entire country.

