Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Jailed Pistorius allowed to attend grandmother's funeral  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 16/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Jailed South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius briefly left his Pretoria prison on Wednesday to attend his grandmother's funeral.

‘He left in the morning under supervision of our officials and by 20-minutes-past-one he was back at the facility,' Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo told AFP.

He was driven from Atteridgeville prison in Pretoria after he had been granted permission to bury his maternal grandmother' Joyce Bekker, who according to local media, died last week aged 93.

The funeral took place in Johannesburg's northern Bryanston's suburb.

Nxumalo said there was nothing special about Pistorius being let out because regulations ermit low-risk prisoners compassionate leave to attend the funerals of, or visit critically ill direct family members.

Earlier this month Pistorius was removed from prison and kept in a hospital overnight after he had reportedly complained of chest pains.

Pistorius, 30, is serving a six-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a model and law graduate, in his Pretoria home in 2013.

The ‘Blade Runner', as the double amputee sprinter was known, has always maintained that he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder when he fired four high-calibre bullets through a locked toilet cubicle.

MENAFN1608201700670000ID1095737789
 
 


Gulf Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help