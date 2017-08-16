Qatar- US housing starts fall in July as multi-family construction slumps MENAFN - Gulf Times - 16/08/2017

Housing starts declined 4.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.16mn units, hurt also by a drop in groundbreaking on single-family projects, the Commerce Department said yesterday.

June's sales pace was revised down to 1.21mn units from the previously reported 1.22mn units.

Building permits dropped 4.1%, with the multi-family segment recording a drop of 11.2%. Permits for single-family homes were unchanged.

The report tempered hopes of a sharp rebound in home-building investment after it fell in the second quarter at its steepest pace in nearly seven years.

'Soft July starts following on June's solid reading is a disappointment as we had expected housing to pick up more robustly from a soft second quarter, said Andrew Labelle, an economist at Citigroup in New York.Still, we are inclined to look through some of the pullback as it was concentrated in generally lower value and more volatile multi-family.

Housing subtracted 0.27 percentage point from second-quarter gross domestic product.

Economists had forecast groundbreaking activity to be little changed at a rate of 1.22mn units in July. Homebuilding fell 5.6% on a year-on-year basis.

Housing starts are well below their historic average of 1.5mn, a rate realtors say would eliminate an acute shortage of houses on the market that has driven up prices. Completions fell 6.2% to 1.18mn-pace last month.

The PHLX housing index was trading higher, in line with a broadly firmer US stock market.

Shares in the nation's largest home-uilder, DR Horton, were little changed as were those of Lennar Corp Pultegroup shares gained 0.31%. The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies and prices for US government bonds rose marginally.

A separate report yesterday from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed applications for home loans fell last week.

Single-family home-building, which accounts for the largest share of the housing market, slipped 0.5% to a rate of 856,000 units last month.

Single-family starts rose in the Northeast and South but fell in the West and Midwest. 'We expect residential investment to keep moving up over time, although we believe the pace of growth will be modest, said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

Despite strong demand for housing, which is being driven by a labor market that is near full employment, groundbreaking on single-family housing projects has slowed since racing to near a 9-1/2-year high in February.

Home-builders continue to complain they cannot find skilled labor, especially framers, and that buildable lots remain in short supply.

Builders also say the costs of their materials are rising.

Prices for building materials were increasing even before the US government slapped anti-subsidy duties on imports of Canadian softwood lumber in April.

A survey on Tuesday showed confidence among home-builders increased in August amid rising demand for new houses.

Last month, starts for the volatile multi-family housing segment tumbled 15.3% to a rate of 299,000 units.

Groundbreaking for buildings with five units or more plunged 17.1% to its lowest level since September 2016.





