Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Iraq facing threat of split - Turkish expert  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Trend News Agency - 16/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency ) Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Holding a referendum on independence in Iraq's Kurdish Autonomous Region threatens the country with a split, which can lead to disastrous consequences in the region, Cahit Tuz, vice-president of the Sarkiyat research center in Turkey, told Trend, Aug. 16.

He noted that today, not only Iraq, but also some other countries of the region are facing the threat of secession.

'The countries of the region should decide what their priorities are, and the preservation of sovereignty should be such priority,' Cahit Tuz said.

According to the expert, holding the independence referendum is an erroneous decision.

'This referendum is also a threat to stability in the region,' he said. p>

It should be noted that the referendum on independence will be held on September 25.

Earlier, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, had said that opposition to the referendum would be met with 'a bloody war'. Preparations for the referendum have been completed, he noted.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Kurdish administration of #Iraq will regretful of holding an independence referendum.

'Iraq's integrity is a priority for Turkey,' noted Erdogan, adding that a referendum on independence of the Kurdish autonomy means the beginning of Iraq's disintegration.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:

MENAFN1608201701870000ID1095737066
 
 


Trend News Agency




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help