Holding a referendum on independence in Iraq's Kurdish Autonomous Region threatens the country with a split, which can lead to disastrous consequences in the region, Cahit Tuz, vice-president of the Sarkiyat research center in Turkey, told Trend, Aug. 16.

He noted that today, not only Iraq, but also some other countries of the region are facing the threat of secession.

'The countries of the region should decide what their priorities are, and the preservation of sovereignty should be such priority,' Cahit Tuz said.

According to the expert, holding the independence referendum is an erroneous decision.

'This referendum is also a threat to stability in the region,' he said. p>

It should be noted that the referendum on independence will be held on September 25.

Earlier, Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, had said that opposition to the referendum would be met with 'a bloody war'. Preparations for the referendum have been completed, he noted.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the Kurdish administration of #Iraq will regretful of holding an independence referendum.

'Iraq's integrity is a priority for Turkey,' noted Erdogan, adding that a referendum on independence of the Kurdish autonomy means the beginning of Iraq's disintegration.

