Tehran and Ankara discussed the latest regional developments as Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

The August 16 meeting focused on the regional issues, terrorism as well as cooperation between the two countries regarding the border issues, IRNA news agency reported

Earlier this month, #Turkey said it had begun building a security wall along its mountainous eastern border with Iran. Tehran welcomed the news.

On the same day, Major General Mohammad was received by Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli.

Baqeri arrived in #Turkey on August 15, for a three-day official visit. The delegation accompanying Baqeri includes political representatives as well as military representatives. Baqeri is also expected to visit Istanbul on August 17.

Baqeri came to #Turkey following an initation from his Turkish counterpart Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar.

Te Iranian delegation met with Akar on August 15 at the General Staff Headquarters in Ankara. The primary agenda in the meeting was the Syrian issue. In light of recent developments, it was mutually agreed that the de-escalation zones outlined during the Astana talks must be actualized quickly.

#Syria has been suffering from the armed conflict since 2011. The conflict erupted between President Bashar al-Assad's government along with its allies and forces opposing the government.

Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, hosted several rounds of Syrian talks since January 2017, which have resulted in a memorandum of understanding on creation of de-escalation zones in Syria. Russia, #Turkey and Iran, are sponsoring the negotiations in Astana, dubbed as the Astana Process.

