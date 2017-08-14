(MENAFN - #Morocco World News) Rabat - Morocco's wind city, Essaouira, is steadily attracting more tourists, with Dutch visitors particularly charmed by the city's touristic landscape. Visitors from the #Netherlands made 47 percent more overnight stays in the first half of 2017 than in the same period of 2016, according to the Provincial Delegation of Tourism.

Essaouira has seen an increase in tourism intake, with 17 percent more overnight stays and 16 percent more arrivals compared to the same period of 2017, says the delegation.

The delegation attributed the increase in overnight stays recorded in the first half of the year to the "good performances" recorded by Moroccan residents, who visited the city 15 percent more in the first quarter of 2017 than they did inthe same period of 2016.

Domestic tourism aside, the nationality who stole the limelight are the Dutch, who have visited the home of the Gnaoua and World Music Festival 47 percent more than last year, followed by Scandinavians at 35 percent, the Spanish at 28 percent, Americans at 27 percent, the Swiss at 25 percent, and the Italians at 22 percent

The city's accommodation facilities also saw customer growth compared to last year. Five-star hotels recorded a 20 percent increase in overnight stays, rent and guest houses saw an 18 percent increase, while two-star hotels recorded the highest number of arrivals, with 48 percent.

However, 5 star hotels and guest houses alone accounted for 67 percentof the total nights spent in Essaouira during the first six months of the current year, reported the MAP.

Essaouira has 140 classified accommodation establishments, with a total capacity of 6000 beds, added the statement.

"2017 has started well for tourism sector in Essaouira, as it continues to be in steady growth," said the Provincial Delegation of Tourism, adding that "this trend is made possible thanks to the opening of new airlines linked to the city."

MENAFN1408201701600000ID1095736790