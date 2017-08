Jordan- King back home after UK trip MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017

Amman, Aug. 15 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, on Tuesday, returned home after lending patronage, in the presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania, to the graduation ceremony of the Royal Militry Academy Sandhurst's cadets, including His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.















