Jordan- Voter turnout at 21 per cent by 4 pm MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017

Amman, Aug. 15 (Petra) -- Turnout in the municipal and decentralization elections was at 21 per cent by 4:00 pm nationwide, according to updated figures by the Independent Election Commission (IEC).The highest turnout was recorded in Ajloun governorate, where 44.55 percent of voters had cast ballots, while the capital Amman had the lowest turnout with 11.35 percent of the electorate voting.Polling across the Kingdom opened at 7:00 am to choose mayors and members of municipal councils and governorate councils under the new decentralisation law. SS15/8/2017 - 04:46:46 PM















