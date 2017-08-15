Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Jordan, Egypt discuss enhancing military ties  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


(MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug. 15 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat, Tuesday, paid a visit to #Egypt and was welcomed by Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Mahmoud Hegazy.

Upon his arrival, the army chief was accorded an official welcoming ceremony before meeting Minister of Defense and Military Production, Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Sedki Sobhy.

The meeting tackled developments in the region and beyond and their repercussions on stability and security in the Middle East in light of both countries' questto promote joint cooperation and face regional challenges.


The two sides also discussed issues of common concern in light of the exemplary military relations between the two countries.

Freihat also discussed with Minister of State for Military Production, Mohammed el Assar, scopes of bilateral cooperation in the military industry field.

He praised Egypt's efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremism and support of regional peace and stability.

YK
15/8/2017 - 04:29:58 PM

MENAFN1508201701170000ID1095734235
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  
 
 


Jordan News Agency




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help