Jordan, Egypt discuss enhancing military ties

Amman, Aug. 15 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat, Tuesday, paid a visit to Egypt and was welcomed by Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Mahmoud Hegazy.Upon his arrival, the army chief was accorded an official welcoming ceremony before meeting Minister of Defense and Military Production, Commander-in-Chief of the Egyptian Armed Forces, Sedki Sobhy.The meeting tackled developments in the region and beyond and their repercussions on stability and security in the Middle East in light of both countries' questto promote joint cooperation and face regional challenges.The two sides also discussed issues of common concern in light of the exemplary military relations between the two countries.Freihat also discussed with Minister of State for Military Production, Mohammed el Assar, scopes of bilateral cooperation in the military industry field.He praised Egypt's efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremism and support of regional peace and stability.















