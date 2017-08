Jordan- 18 percent voter turnout recorded until 3 o'clock MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017

Voters in the capital Amman dogged by apathy as the percentage stood at 10.11 percent, while the highest turnout reported nationwidewas in the governorate of Ajloun, 76 kilometers north west of Amman, as over 39 percent of the voters had cast their ballots.



The number of eligible voters stands at 4,109,423, according to the IEC, where 759,930 voters had cast their ballots by 3.00 pm.



MF

