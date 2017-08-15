Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
Jordan- Municipal elections a historic milestone in national reform process PM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017
(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug 15 (Petra) –– Prime Minister Hani Mulki cast his ballot at an Amman school as Jordanians across the Kingdom voted Tuesday to elect new mayors and municipal and governorate councils.

Mulki told reporters the polls are an important and historic milestone in the country's comprehensive reform drive, and thanked the Independent Election Commission, election workers and government agencies for their "distinguished" efforts to ensure fair and smooth polls.

He said the Kingdom is witnessing an election being conducted according to a new municipalities law to achieve developmental reform, noting a decision taken by the cabinet several days ago to ease the debt of municipalities and ensure that the new municipal councils will offer better services to the public.


He said the decentralisation elections constitute a key developmental reform step as the new governorate councils will endeavour to guarantee balanced development in all of the Kingdom's regions.

The prime minister talked with voters at the Queen Zein Al Sharaft Secondary School who turned out to cast ballots. He called head of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Committee Yousef Al Shawarbeh to provide the polling station with the necessary services so that voters can vote smoothly.

15/8/2017 - 06:36:31 PM
Jordan News Agency




