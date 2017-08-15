Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Jordan Times - 15/08/2017
An election official explains the voting procedure to an elderly citizen in Amman on Tuesday (Photo by Amjad Ghsoun)



(MENAFN - #Jordan Times) AMMAN—Head of Bar Syndicate Mazen Irsheidat has that the syndicate recorded a number of 'marginal violations' through 621 observers during the electoral process of the municipal and local elections around the Kingdom.

'Some electoral committees did not take into consideration the essentials of the voting process, I cast my vote an hour ago and I saw flyers for candidates on polling stations which is a violation of the electoral silence rule', said Irsheidat.

'Although we observed some negligence, I do not think it will affect the electoral proce in general', Irsheidat concluded.

The syndicate is one of several election watchdogs active Tuesday as Jordanian headed for polling stations to elect mayors, municipal council members and, for the first time, governorate councils that will serve as local legislatures tasked with setting developmental priorities and deciding related allocation of public funds for projects planned to serve their respective areas.

Officials have by midday reported smooth and trouble-free elections.

Jordan Times




