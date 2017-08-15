(MENAFN - #Jordan Times) AMMAN — Security authorities have detained two suspects of circulating photos of ballot papers taken from the voting booth via social media outlets, the Independent Elections Commission's (IEC) Spokesperson Jihad Momani said on Tuesday.

It is illegal for voters, accredited journalists and observers, as well as those working on facilitating the electoral process to violate the secrecy of voting.

"The IEC does not confirm or deny this incident, as the control room is still investigating the matter," he said, underlining that the elections is possibly a chance for those boycotting the elections to spread rumors.

However, no major violations were registered by 11:00am, according to Momani.

He noted that some polling stations witnessed large numbers of voters, a situation that entitles the IEC to instill additional voting booths at these voting centres.

Jordanian headed for polling stations Tuesday to elect mayors, municipal council members and, for the first time, governorate councils that will serve as local legislatures tasked with setting developmental priorities and deciding related allocation of public funds for projects planned to serve their respective areas.

Over 317,000 voters had cast their votes by 11:00am, with an average voter turnout of six per cent, said the official, who added that voter turnout in Mafraq governorate exceeded 16 per cent, while it reached four per cent in Amman.

In a briefing to reporters at the IEC's media centre, he said some areas with high temperatures witnessed power cuts due to power overloads, but electricity was restored in there within a maximum of 10 minutes.

