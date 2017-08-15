Dodge Charger SXT Rallye: Keeping faith MENAFN - Jordan Times - 15/08/2017

(MENAFN - #Jordan Times) Brimming with an air of authenticity, desirability and attainability by equal measure, the Dodge Charger is a rare breed by virtue of existence as a large non-luxury brand rear-wheel-drive saloon of the sort that was mainstream not too long ago. With moody design, rear-drive dynamics, extensive equipment, superb comfort, well-appointed interiors and visceral appeal by the truckload, the Charger is a standout and competes both with mostly uninspiring large front-drive saloons and rear-drive models now almost exclusively pitched as 'premium' by manufacturers. Dramatic design Based on a Mercedes platform when re-introduced as a nameplate in 2006 — during the brand's Daimler-Chrysler era — as the LX series and later evolving into the LD series as of 2012, the Charger has been in continual development since. The closest modern interpretation of the traditional large American saloon with up-to-date technology and drive-train, the Charger's closest Australian Ford Commodoure and Holden Commodoure-based Chevrolet SS contemporaries have, however, fallen by the wayside, with both Ford and General Motors ceasing Australian model-line production. Discretely influenced by the classic 1969 Dodge Charger coupe without being overtly 'retro', the contemporary Charger is a dramatic design with deep-set slim grille and rounded heavily browed lights an LED outline. Large, assertive and with a palpable sense of motion, the Charger features subtly scalloped bonnet edges, sculpted and deeply ridged surfacing at the flanks, a rakishly descends roofline and full-width rear lights harking back to iconic chargers of yesteryears, and in sportier top spec entry-level 3.6-litre engine SXT Rallye variant, it receives upgraded 20-inch alloy wheels. Weighing in at 135kg less and with a 600rpm higher rev-limit at 6400rpm, the Rallye differs somewhat in character to the lower-revving and more old-school R/T and its thick, rich wave of 395lb/ft torque and languidly muscular delivery. Despite a power and torque disadvantage, the Rallye is nonetheless peppy and brisk with a broad and well-developed mid-range torque sweet spot for easy overtaking and flexibility. The Rallye's more progressive power and torque buildup, however, provide a sportier and more rewarding character where one has to work the engine harder. Balance and agility With its longer rev range and more progressive delivery, the Charger Rallye features improved throttle control and a more fluent driving style over the R/T model, and allows one to more accurately dial in power to the rear wheels without suddenly overwhelming rear traction and setting off stability control interventions. Driving the rear wheels through a slick and smooth shifting 8-speed automatic gearbox the Rallye benefits from broad range of ratios for responsive acceleration, versatile mid-range performance and efficient and refined cruising. Significantly lighter than the R/T V8 Charger models and with less weight concentrated in front, the 1799kg SXT Rallye may not exactly be a lightweight model in absolute terms, but feels noticeably more agile and eager through corners. Turning in tidily and responsively with good front grip, quick and precise 2.6-turn electric-assisted steering, standard Rallye spec 'sport suspension', it feels balanced through corners, with good body lean control for its size and weight. Nippier and more manoeuvrable than the R/T, the Rallye feels crisper and tidier, with under-steer seemingly reduced. A refined, comfortable and well-equipped large saloon, the Charger cabin has a distinctly sporty style with clear instrumentation, driver-oriented centre console and high waistline and low roofline for a hunkered down ambiance. Big well-cushioned seats offer terrific comfort and are set somewhat high, which in front helps with visibility. In the rear, leg and shoulder room is very generous, while headroom is fine, but could be better still if the seats were set lower. Equipment levels are generous and include an intuitive and versatile Uconnect infotainment system, while materials, fit and finish are of good quality. TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS In the rear, leg and shoulder room is very generous, while headroom is fine, but could be better still if the seats were set lower. Equipment levels are generous and include an intuitive and versatile Uconnect infotainment system, while materials, fit and finish are of good quality. Engine: 3.6-litre, all-aluminium, in-line V6-cylinders
Bore x Stroke: 96 x 83mm
Compression ratio: 10.2:1
Valve-train: Chain-driven, 24-valve, DOHC
Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, rear-wheel-drive, electronic limited-slip differential
Gear ratios: 1st 4.71 2nd 3.14 3rd 2.10 4th 1.67 5th 1.29 6th 1.0 7th 0.84 8th 0.67
Reverse/final drive ratios: 3.30/2.62
Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 300 (304) [224] @6350rpm
Specific power: 83.2BHP/litre
Power-to-weight: 166.75BHP/tonne
Torque lb/ft (Nm): 264 (358) @4800rpm
Specific torque: 99.3Nm/litre
Torque-to-weight: 199Nm/tonne
Rev limit: 6400rpm
0-100km/h: 6.2-seconds (est.)
Top speed: 225km/h (est.) Fuel consumption, city/highway: 12.37-/7.58-litres/100km*
Fuel capacity: 70-litres
Fuel requirement: 91RON
Track, F/R: 1610/1620mm
Ground clearance: 124mm
Kerb weight: 1799kg
Weight distribution, F/R: 52 per cent/48 per cent
Aerodynamic drag co-efficiency: 0.304
Headroom, F/R: 981/930mm
Legroom, F/R: 1061/1019mm
Shoulder room, F/R: 1510/1472mm
Hip room, F/R: 1428/1425mm
Cargo volume: 467-litres
Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion
Turning circle: 11.5-metres
Lock-to-lock: 2.6-turns
Suspension F/R: Unequal double wishbones/multi-link
Brakes, F/R: Ventilated perforated discs 320 x 28mm/320 x 10mm
Tyres: 245/45R20
*Est. US EPA 