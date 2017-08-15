Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Jordan Times - 15/08/2017
Photo courtesy of Dodge
(MENAFN - #Jordan Times) Brimming with an air of authenticity, desirability and attainability by equal measure, the Dodge Charger is a rare breed by virtue of existence as a large non-luxury brand rear-wheel-drive saloon of the sort that was mainstream not too long ago.

With moody design, rear-drive dynamics, extensive equipment, superb comfort, well-appointed interiors and visceral appeal by the truckload, the Charger is a standout and competes both with mostly uninspiring large front-drive saloons and rear-drive models now almost exclusively pitched as 'premium' by manufacturers.

Dramatic design

Based on a Mercedes platform when re-introduced as a nameplate in 2006 — during the brand's Daimler-Chrysler era — as the LX series and later evolving into the LD series as of 2012, the Charger has been in continual development since. The closest modern interpretation of the traditional large American saloon with up-to-date technology and drive-train, the Charger's closest Australian Ford Commodoure and Holden Commodoure-based Chevrolet SS contemporaries have, however, fallen by the wayside, with both Ford and General Motors ceasing Australian model-line production.

Discretely influenced by the classic 1969 Dodge Charger coupe without being overtly 'retro', the contemporary Charger is a dramatic design with deep-set slim grille and rounded heavily browed lights an LED outline. Large, assertive and with a palpable sense of motion, the Charger features subtly scalloped bonnet edges, sculpted and deeply ridged surfacing at the flanks, a rakishly descends roofline and full-width rear lights harking back to iconic chargers of yesteryears, and in sportier top spec entry-level 3.6-litre engine SXT Rallye variant, it receives upgraded 20-inch alloy wheels.

Progressive delivery

Entry-level engine in a model range that includes heavy-hitting 370BHP R/T, 485BHP SRT and supercharged 707BHP SRT Hellcat large displacement V8 variants, the SXT Rallye is, however, no slouch. A modern and more efficient engine with its own charms, the SXT Rallye's 3.6-litre DOHC V6 gains is tuned to develop an additional 8BHP and 4lb/ft over standard SE and SXT version. With a total of 300BHP at 6400rpm and 264lb/ft, the Rallye is estimated to cross the 0-100km/h benchmark in 6.2 seconds and onto a 225km/h top speed, and just 0.7 seconds and 10km/h behind the 5.7-litre Charger R/T.

Weighing in at 135kg less and with a 600rpm higher rev-limit at 6400rpm, the Rallye differs somewhat in character to the lower-revving and more old-school R/T and its thick, rich wave of 395lb/ft torque and languidly muscular delivery. Despite a power and torque disadvantage, the Rallye is nonetheless peppy and brisk with a broad and well-developed mid-range torque sweet spot for easy overtaking and flexibility. The Rallye's more progressive power and torque buildup, however, provide a sportier and more rewarding character where one has to work the engine harder.

Balance and agility

With its longer rev range and more progressive delivery, the Charger Rallye features improved throttle control and a more fluent driving style over the R/T model, and allows one to more accurately dial in power to the rear wheels without suddenly overwhelming rear traction and setting off stability control interventions. Driving the rear wheels through a slick and smooth shifting 8-speed automatic gearbox the Rallye benefits from broad range of ratios for responsive acceleration, versatile mid-range performance and efficient and refined cruising.

Significantly lighter than the R/T V8 Charger models and with less weight concentrated in front, the 1799kg SXT Rallye may not exactly be a lightweight model in absolute terms, but feels noticeably more agile and eager through corners. Turning in tidily and responsively with good front grip, quick and precise 2.6-turn electric-assisted steering, standard Rallye spec 'sport suspension', it feels balanced through corners, with good body lean control for its size and weight. Nippier and more manoeuvrable than the R/T, the Rallye feels crisper and tidier, with under-steer seemingly reduced.

Smooth and spacious

Stable and smooth at speed and through corners, as driven on track and through handling courses, the SXT Rally is confident through corners, with good grip and predictable oversteer and weight shift when provoked, owing to its long wheelbase. A refined, well-insulated and comfortable ride, the Rally seemed forgiving and supple despite its huge low profile 245/45R20 tyres, and with good vertical and rebound control, but admittedly, with test drive was on a smoothly surfaced track, and not on imperfect public roads.

A refined, comfortable and well-equipped large saloon, the Charger cabin has a distinctly sporty style with clear instrumentation, driver-oriented centre console and high waistline and low roofline for a hunkered down ambiance. Big well-cushioned seats offer terrific comfort and are set somewhat high, which in front helps with visibility. In the rear, leg and shoulder room is very generous, while headroom is fine, but could be better still if the seats were set lower. Equipment levels are generous and include an intuitive and versatile Uconnect infotainment system, while materials, fit and finish are of good quality.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 3.6-litre, all-aluminium, in-line V6-cylinders

Bore x Stroke: 96 x 83mm

Compression ratio: 10.2:1

Valve-train: Chain-driven, 24-valve, DOHC

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, rear-wheel-drive, electronic limited-slip differential

Gear ratios: 1st 4.71 2nd 3.14 3rd 2.10 4th 1.67 5th 1.29 6th 1.0 7th 0.84 8th 0.67

Reverse/final drive ratios: 3.30/2.62

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 300 (304) [224] @6350rpm

Specific power: 83.2BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 166.75BHP/tonne

Torque lb/ft (Nm): 264 (358) @4800rpm

Specific torque: 99.3Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 199Nm/tonne

Rev limit: 6400rpm

0-100km/h: 6.2-seconds (est.)

Top speed: 225km/h (est.)

Fuel consumption, city/highway: 12.37-/7.58-litres/100km*

Fuel capacity: 70-litres

Fuel requirement: 91RON

Track, F/R: 1610/1620mm

Ground clearance: 124mm

Kerb weight: 1799kg

Weight distribution, F/R: 52 per cent/48 per cent

Aerodynamic drag co-efficiency: 0.304

Headroom, F/R: 981/930mm

Legroom, F/R: 1061/1019mm

Shoulder room, F/R: 1510/1472mm

Hip room, F/R: 1428/1425mm

Cargo volume: 467-litres

Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion

Turning circle: 11.5-metres

Lock-to-lock: 2.6-turns

Suspension F/R: Unequal double wishbones/multi-link

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated perforated discs 320 x 28mm/320 x 10mm

Tyres: 245/45R20

*Est. US EPA

Jordan Times




