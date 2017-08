Israeli forces arrest head of Islamist movement in the 1948 lands MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017

The Islamic Movement said in a statement that an Israeli police forcebacked by special units, raided the house of Salah and arrested him for interrogation on charges of provocation and supporting activities of the prohibited Islamic Movement.





Ramallah, Aug. 15 (Petra)--Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday arrested head of the Islamic Movement in the 1948 lands Raed Salah from his hometown of Um Al Fahim inside the green line.The Islamic Movement said in a statement that an Israeli police forcebacked by special units, raided the house of Salah and arrested him for interrogation on charges of provocation and supporting activities of the prohibited Islamic Movement.















