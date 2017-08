Jordan- Normal summer conditions prevail until Thursday MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017

Similar conditions will continue across the Kingdom on Wednesday and Thursday with north westerly moderate to brisk winds.



Temperatures in Amman for today will range between a high of 34 degrees Celsius and a low of 22 degrees while mercury levels in Aqaba will register a high of 42 degrees dropping down to 28 degrees at night.





Amman, Aug. 15 (Petra)--Normal summer conditions prevail in Amman and hilly areas on Tuesday while it will be hot in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea with north westerly moderate to brisk winds, according to Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).















