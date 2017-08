Israeli forces arrest 15 Palestinians in West Bank MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0





The Palestinian Prisoner's Society said in a statement that Israeli soldiers stormed the cities of Tulkarem, Salfit, Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron and arrested 15 ciizens under the pretext they were wanted by Israeli authorities.



The Israeli army launches arrest campaigns on a daily basis against dozens of Palestinians in various cities and villages of the West Bank under various pretexts.



WH

15/8/2017 - 10:21:42 AM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, August 15 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation troops early Tuesday arrested15 Palestinians in various West Bank cities, according to a Palestinian source.The Palestinian Prisoner's Society said in a statement that Israeli soldiers stormed the cities of Tulkarem, Salfit, Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron and arrested 15 ciizens under the pretext they were wanted by Israeli authorities.The Israeli army launches arrest campaigns on a daily basis against dozens of Palestinians in various cities and villages of the West Bank under various pretexts.WH15/8/2017 - 10:21:42 AM MENAFN1508201701170000ID1095731907 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days