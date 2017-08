Jordan- 3.4% voter turnout till 9:00am MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 15/08/2017

Amman, Aug.15 (Petra) - Around 3.4 percent polling was witnessed in the first two hours of the local and municipal elections that started this morning, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced .According to the IEC, an estimated 1.49 % polling has taken place in the capital, 3.99 % in Al-balqa, 1.67% in Zarqa, 4.67% in Madaba, 3.95 % in Irbid, 6.65 % in al-Mafraq, 6.6 % in Jerash, 6.7 % in Ajloun, 6.85 in Karak, 5.5% Tafilah, 5.32 in Maan and 3.73 % voted in Aqaba.















